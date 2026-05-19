PA: Some central Pa. voters can get free bus rides to the polls

York County voters will have access to free public transportation on Primary Election Day, thanks to a partnership between Rabbittransit and a church.

All fixed route service operated by Rabbittransit in York County will be free on Tuesday, allowing riders to board without paying a fare or displaying a bus pass.

Shiloh Baptist Church is sponsoring the service to help community members reach their polling places.

Shared Ride/ Paratransit, Stop Hopper and rabbitEXPRESS services are not included in the promotion.

Voters can find their assigned polling places by visiting the York County website. The Google Transit Trip Planner can help them map the route to the polls.

For questions, contact Rabbittransit customer service at 1-800-632-9063 or [email protected].

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