Denver RTD, Colorado CTE receive $9.3 million state grant to increase frequency, launch new service on key bus routes

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Colorado Clean Transit Enterprise (CTE) have received a $9.3 million state grant to increase frequency and launch new service on key bus routes in the city, as well as restore service on some routes while providing extra capacity for high-volume events.

The funding, authorized under Senate Bill (SB) 24-230, marks the first award under the new formula grant program created by the legislature and signed by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, representing the largest single investment CTE will make for fiscal year 2026.

“I signed SB24-230 to protect our clean air and increase transportation options for Coloradans and now Coloradans are seeing the benefits," Gov. Polis said. "Coloradans want more transportation options that get us where we want to go, saving time and money while reducing traffic and pollution. Thanks to this important law, Coloradans along busy bus routes will see increased service."

The agreement signals an expanded partnership between the state and the agency. In a move to directly support Denver RTD’s June 7, 2026, service changes, CTE and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) expedited the execution of this grant at Denver RTD’s request.

“Providing public transit services is more costly per revenue mile than it ever has been, and that fact is not unique to [Denver] RTD,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson. “The agency recognizes the limits that are inherent in its existing funding sources, and I am appreciative of the continued collaboration with the state that has brought us to this point. Collaborations like these will only be more important as [Denver] RTD partners with the communities it serves to provide the services that customers need.”

CDOT Executive Director and CTE Board Member Shoshana Lew said the agreement was a testament to agencies cooperating across different levels of government.

“We know that frequency and reliability are critically important factors when people choose how to get to where they need to go,” Lew said. “Investing in transit running more often can help riders have more choices as they navigate their lives, and can make transit a viable option for more Coloradans.”

By law, the SB24-230 funding is dedicated to the expansion and restoration of transit services. Denver RTD has identified several high-priority areas where these funds will be immediately applied to increase frequency, launch new routes and restore services that have been dormant for several years. Key service improvements funded by this grant include:

Frequency increases and pattern revisions: Routes 1E/44 (ART Shuttle), 37, LD3/287, the 16th Street FreeRide and 21E.

Service extensions: Expansion of Route 19 to serve more destinations.

Reinstatement of service: Bringing back Routes 53 and 80 to restore vital neighborhood connections.

New regional Connectivity: A brand-new route connecting Longmont directly to Denver International Airport.

High volume event support: Dedicated resources for high-volume events to help manage congestion during major stadium and city events.

“This is a great example of how our state and regional partners are working together to deliver results for Coloradans,” said CTE Director Craig Seacrest. “By collaborating on important infrastructure and transit projects, CTE and [Denver] RTD are helping to improve multimodal access, reduce traffic and help meet our state’s climate goals.”