WA: Openings: Bubbly brunch spot + New Eastern WA bus line to Spokane

Brunch Bliss & Bubbles, a popular Yakima restaurant, is now open in the former Extreme Pita spot in Kennewick.

The pink-to-the-max brunch spot made its Tri-Cities debut on April 26.

Menu favorites include French toast, pancakes, waffles, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches, a breakfast taco, country fried steak, chicken sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, mac and cheese and burgers, ranging from $13-$21.

There’s a whole another menu for their brunch flights of margaritas, spiked horchata, berry coconut, lemon drops, espesso martinis, mojitos and palomas.

Mimosa flights feature flavors such as passion fruit, apple, orange, pineapple, strawberry, lemon grapefruit, peach and many more.

Business hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays, and 7 a.m.-4 p.m., weekends. Address is 1360 N. Louisiana St.

Follow Brunch Bliss on Facebook.

Wheat Line bus service debuts

Washington’s fifth intercity bus line launched May 1 and links Pasco to Spokane by way of Eltopia, Connell, Othello, Moses Lake and Ritzville.

The Wheat Line is the latest addition to the Travel Washington Intercity Bus system, which includes the Dungeness, Gold, Apple and Grape lines.

It is the first new route since 2008 and the fifth overall. It fills a need identified by the Washington State Department of Transportation in its 2024 study.

It comes as the intercity bus service program moves to support the 2026 FIFA World Cup events happening in the region. The Wheat Line received $18 million to connect fan zones in Spokane and Tri-Cities with Amtrak and local airports.

The Wheat Line is operated by Central Washington Airporter and will run along Highway 395, Highway 17 and Interstate 90. There will be two daily trips northbound and southbound.

The route is designed to ease connections between cities and to link with local transportation networks. In Pasco, it will stop at the intermodal center serving Amtrak, Greyhouse and Ben Franklin Transit as well as the Tri-Cities Airport.

Go to wheatline.us/book-now/ or wheatline.us for ticket and schedule information.

Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular has opened a Tri-Cities office near Costco Wholesale in Kennewick.

The new store is at 1408 N. Louisiana St., Suite 101.

The mobile provider targets customers over the age of 50. The Kennewick store is one of nine to open in April.

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