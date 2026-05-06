Transfort finalizes plan to optimize Fort Collins’ public transit network

Transfort has finalized a comprehensive plan to optimize the city of Fort Collins, Colo.’s, public transit network, with most route changes scheduled to take effect Aug. 17, 2026. The plan, developed through extensive public engagement, data analysis and transit industry best practices, will create a more efficient, reliable and equitable bus system for riders across the city.

“This plan reflects what we heard from our community and what the data is telling us about how people are traveling today,” said Transfort Director Kaley Zeisel. “We made thoughtful tradeoffs to create a system that’s more reliable, easier to understand and better positioned to serve more riders within the resources we have.”

The optimized network introduces a streamlined, grid-based design that strengthens high-demand corridors, improves connections to key destinations across the city and operates within existing resources. The plan prioritizes frequency, reliability, simplicity and equitable access, making it easier for more Fort Collins residents to get where they need to go without a car.

According to the plan, routes 14 and 18, which require significant realignment and new bus stops, are anticipated to change in 2027.

Changes to Dial-A-Ride service

As fixed bus routes shift, the Dial-A-Ride paratransit service area will also be updated. The following changes will take place on Aug. 17:

Dial-A-Ride will no longer operate on Sundays.

Dial-A-Taxi vouchers will decrease to $15 in value, and the Dial-A-Taxi service area will expand.

Existing clients who fall outside the new Dial-A-Ride service area will retain their eligibility for door-to-door service.

“We recognize these changes will impact some Dial-A-Ride riders, and we’re committed to supporting them through the transition,” Zeisel said. “We’ll maintain service for existing riders who fall outside the new area and are expanding Dial-A-Taxi to help ensure people can stay connected.”