Cincinnati Metro launches first fully battery-electric buses to its system

Cincinnati Metro has launched its first set of battery-electric buses (BEB), advancing cleaner and quieter transit for the Cincinnati region.

Two BEBs entered service on April 22, with four additional vehicles expected to join the fleet this summer, according to Cincinnati Metro. Seven more buses are planned by the end of 2027, which will bring Cincinnati Metro’s total zero-emission fleet to 13 buses.

The rollout, according to Cincinnati Metro, is part of the agency’s Reinventing Metro plan, a long-term strategy designed to improve passenger service, expand access and invest in innovation throughout the network.

“This is the result of years of deliberate investment, planning and partnership coming together to move our system forward,” said Cincinnati Metro Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Brandy Jones. “We’ve taken a thoughtful, phased approach to introducing new technology, ensuring we have the infrastructure, training and operational experience in place to deliver reliable service from day one.”

Cincinnati Metro notes that it integrated hybrid-electric buses into its fleet throughout 2023 and 2024, building what it calls the foundation for full electrification. Those vehicles have already delivered nearly 150,000 zero-emission miles, according to the agency, helping it prepare for full battery-electric technology.

In addition to improving the rider experience with a quieter, smoother ride, BEBs produce zero tailpipe emissions. Over their lifetime, Cincinnati Metro notes they are expected to eliminate nearly 20,000 tons of carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel buses.