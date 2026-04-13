IL: There’s a new option to get from the metro-east to Cardinals games — and it costs $10

Beginning Friday, metro-east baseball fans will have a new “safe, convenient and affordable” transportation option to get to Busch Stadium for Cardinals games.

The St. Clair County Transit District is partnering with Vandalia Bus Lines to offer the Redbird Bus Service, which will be available for all Friday and Saturday home games for the 2026 season, according to an April 7 news release.

“Traffic congestion, high parking fees and long-distance walks from the more affordable parking lots are commonly associated with getting to and from sporting events in downtown St. Louis — but, that doesn’t have to be the case,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said in the release. “The Redbird Bus service offers a safe and hassle-free means for local residents to get to and from St. Louis Cardinals games. It also serves as a great way to introduce new riders to public transit.”

One round-trip ticket is $10, and cash is not accepted. Space is limited, and seats will be offered first-come, first-served.

The meeting spot for the Redbird bus is along the first block of West A Street between North Illinois Street and North 1st Street in Belleville, adjacent to public parking, the release said. The bus will drop off passengers near gates 5 and 6 outside Busch Stadium.

Buses will depart from Belleville between 60 and 90 minutes before game time Fridays and Saturdays, and to head back from the stadium, riders can get back on the bus on Clark Avenue between South Broadway and 4th Street. The first bus will depart when it fills up, with service continuing up to 45 minutes after the game’s end, according to the release. The St. Clair County Transit District reports all the buses are equipped with a wheelchair lift. What happened to the Redbird Express?

The Redbird Bus Service isn’t the first “Redbird” transportation option metro-east residents have had to get to Busch Stadium. The Redbird Express, a shuttle service, was previously operated by the St. Clair County Transit District and Metro St. Louis and shut down in 2022 due to a driver shortage.

A new iteration of the Redbird Express resumed service in 2023 under private ownership, with prices three times higher than what fans had previously paid. That model, operated by Windstar Lines, was canceled the same season it began. KSDK reported in August 2023 the line was discontinued due to “low turnout.”

For those looking for an alternative, lower-cost transportation option to home games, MetroLink offers tickets for $2.50 each way or a $5 day pass. This might be a good option for those near stations in Belleville, Swansea, Fairview Heights or St. Louis.

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