MI: New and altered SMART routes coming in Oakland County

The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) will implement service changes beginning April 20 across Oakland County and southeast Michigan.

“These service changes reflect our commitment to strengthening connections within Oakland County while improving access across the entire region,” said Tiffany Gunter, SMART General Manager and CEO. “By expanding service in growing communities like Wixom and enhancing key routes, we’re making it easier for residents to access destinations like downtown Wixom, Walled Lake, major retail corridors along Grand River, and key employment hubs throughout the county.” SMART will introduce a new route serving the Wixom area:

Route 350 to Wixom:

Weekday and Saturday service: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday service: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Trips every 50 minutes

Connects downtown Wixom, Walled Lake, and to existing service along Grand River.

Routing changes include:

Route 430, Main Street, will be extended north via Crooks and Auburn to connect with Route 790 at Adams Road Meijer and Walmart.

Route 494, Dequindre, will be extended north to connect with Route 492 at Rochester and Auburn, with minor span improvements.

Route 796, Perry–Opdyke, will be eliminated due to low ridership and redundant coverage identified through public input.

“Public transit is about more than getting to a destination, it is about connecting people to opportunity,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “Expanding SMART bus service to Wixom means residents can now get to work, school, shopping, and health care appointments safely and reliably using public transportation. It’s another example of how we can build a more connected and vibrant Oakland County.”

SMART will also introduce updated FAST route signage, featuring route numbers to help riders distinguish between FAST and local service.

“Route 350 didn’t happen by accident. It happened because we listened, said Diana McBroom, SMART Oakland County Board Member. “Residents told us where they needed to go, and we built a route that answers that call, from Downtown Wixom to Commerce Township and beyond.”

Riders are encouraged to review updated route maps and schedules ahead of the April 20 service change. Additional information is available at www.smartmovesus.org.

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