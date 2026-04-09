TransLink anticipates R2 RapidBus extension to launch three months ahead of schedule

TransLink is taking steps to further the launch of the R2 RapidBus extension to Metrotown, a service that will eventually bring faster, more frequent trips between the North Shore, Vancouver and Burnaby, British Columbia. Funded through the 2025 Investment Plan, the new R2 Marine–Willingdon RapidBus is expected to begin service this September—more than three months ahead of when it was initially scheduled to deploy.

TransLink says the extension of the existing R2 from Phibbs Exchange to Metrotown Station, via Hastings Street and Willingdon Avenue, will create a new direct connection across one of the region’s busiest transit corridors.

“This is an important upgrade for a corridor that connects people to jobs, services and destinations across the region,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “Extending the R2 to Metrotown will give customers a more direct trip, more service throughout the day and more room on board where it’s needed.”

The agency notes that demand through this corridor remains strong, with more than 14,000 daily transit trips between Phibbs Exchange and Metrotown. The upgraded R2 will serve key destinations, including Park Royal, Lonsdale Quay, Phibbs Exchange, Burnaby Heights, Hastings Park and the PNE, BCIT’s Burnaby Campus, Brentwood Town Center and Metrotown.

The R2 RapidBus currently hosts more than 1.9 million boardings per year. This route extension will:

Create a new direct connection between Park Royal and Metrotown, eliminating the need to transfer at Phibbs Exchange.

Reduce wait times, with service every six to seven minutes during peak periods.

Use larger 60-foot buses to add capacity and improve comfort.

Strengthen connections to the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines.

Construction is set to begin at the end of April and continue throughout the summer. A total of 14 existing bus stops will be modified, with two additional bus shelters being built and three new bus stops being added in Burnaby to improve accessibility.

“This RapidBus extension is about making life easier for people by reducing congestion in one of Metro Vancouver’s busiest travel corridors. By delivering the extended R2 Marine–Willingdon RapidBus more than three months ahead of schedule, we’re giving people a faster and more reliable way to travel and strengthening connections between communities throughout the region,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth.

TransLink notes the #222 Willingdon Express between Phibbs Exchange and Metrotown, which currently operates during weekday peak hours only, will be discontinued in September in lieu of the new service. The R2 extension will provide all-day service seven days a week and more capacity to relieve overcrowding. Route 130 will continue providing local service, with most trips terminating at Kootenay Loop. The R2 extension will not include changes to bus priority or HOV lanes in Burnaby.

The agency says the new R2 Marine–Willingdon RapidBus will deliver immediate service improvements for riders and reflects both TransLink and the Mayors’ Council’s commitment to improving transit service in fast-growing parts of the region.

“Starting the R2 RapidBus extension three months early is welcome news for West Vancouver. This service will make it easier for people who live, work and visit our community to get around and stay better connected to the rest of the region,” said West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager. “We appreciate TransLink’s partnership in delivering faster, more frequent transit for our community.”

TransLink also notes that planning for future bus rapid transit (BRT) and evaluating other possible rapid transit solutions in this part of the region will also continue. A decision on the final route option for BRT in Vancouver and Burnaby has not been made.

This project was supported through collaboration with the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation, the district of West Vancouver, the city of North Vancouver, the district of North Vancouver, the city of Vancouver, the city of Burnaby, xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) and the government of British Columbia.