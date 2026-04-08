San Diego MTS exercises NFI contract extension options, orders more than 70 new CNG buses

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has opted to purchase an additional 50 40-foot and 23 60-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) heavy-duty transit buses from NFI Group Inc (NFI).

The order comes in the fourth year of a five-year contract originally announced in 2022. This latest purchase, valued at approximately $64 million, including 96 equivalent units, was added to NFI’s firm backlog for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The new vehicles will help modernize the San Diego MTS fleet by replacing end-of-life buses with low-emission models designed to meet the agency’s operational and service requirements.

“[San Diego] MTS and New Flyer have built a strong partnership over many years, and this new order keeps our bus fleet modern and efficient,” said San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. “Safety and reliability in our fleet are at the top of our priorities. These Xcelsior buses ensure our passengers continue to experience dependable, high-quality transit service across San Diego County.”

The new buses will expand San Diego MTS’ ability to deliver mobility for residents and visitors across San Diego County. As the agency continues to invest in its fleet, it says these vehicles will support high-quality service for millions of passengers and help keep people connected to jobs, education and essential services.

“As one of the first transit systems in Southern California, [San Diego] MTS continues to lead the way in both safety and service quality,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “Having partnered with [San Diego] MTS for more than a decade, New Flyer is proud to support [San Diego] MTS with clean, safe and innovative CNG technology.”