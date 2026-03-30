MA: MeVa extends bus service to Salem

A new public transportation option is arriving in Salem next month, as Merrimack Valley Transit prepares to launch Route 28, a fixed bus route connecting the Lawrence MBTA station with Methuen and Salem, beginning April 6.

The new route will provide Salem residents with fare-free access to regional transit, offering expanded connections for work, shopping and health care. Key stops in Salem will include Aldi, Target (outbound only), Tuscan Village and Mass General Brigham.

Salem Town Manager Joe Devine said the town was approached by MeVa last fall as part of the grant application process and quickly recognized the potential benefits.

“This is about more than just adding a bus route,” Devine said. “It’s about connecting people to jobs, services and regional amenities.”

The expansion comes after MeVa secured a Massachusetts Department of Transportation Transit Connectivity Grant, aimed at improving regional mobility across state lines. During its initial year, the route will be funded through the state grant, minimizing local financial impact.

The new service builds on MeVa’s existing network, which already includes Route 24 to Lowell’s Kennedy Transfer Center, where riders can connect to the Lowell Regional Transit Authority, and Route 13 to Plaistow.

With the addition of Route 28, passengers will now be able to travel from Southern New Hampshire through the Merrimack Valley and into Greater Boston using public transportation.

Devine said the route also complements service from Manchester (N.H.) Transit, which already runs into Salem. Together, the systems create the possibility of traveling from Manchester to Boston entirely by public transit, with transfers in Salem and Lawrence.

Planning for the route took into account rider demand and regional trends, including travel patterns from the Lawrence MBTA station and the relocation of some health care services to the Mass General Brigham facility in Salem, Devine said.

He also pointed to findings from Salem’s 2025 master plan, which identified traffic congestion along Route 28 and limited public transportation as key concerns.

“This helps address both,” Devine said. “It reduces congestion while giving people a reliable alternative to driving.”

In addition to improving mobility, Devine said he expects economic benefits. The route is designed to bring workers into Salem, while also making it easier for visitors to access retail and dining destinations such as Tuscan Village and nearby businesses along Route 28.

“For us, it’s also an economic driver,” he said. “People can come here to work, shop, or dine without needing a car.”

The service is expected to improve transportation equity by providing a free option for those without access to a vehicle or the means to pay for taxis or rideshare services.

Unlike traditional bus systems, Route 28 will initially have limited marked stops. MeVa officials said they are working with local municipalities to install additional bus stop signs over time.

All buses on the route will also be equipped with front-mounted bike racks capable of holding two bicycles.

Devine said public response has been positive, with little opposition expressed during early outreach efforts. To help mark the launch, town councilors plan to preview the route Thursday ahead of the official start date.

Buses on Route 28 will run every hour and 45 minutes. Weekday services will operate from 6:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., while weekend hours will run from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit mevatransit.com or call 978-469-6878.

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