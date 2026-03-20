NE: StarTran to offer free rides Friday for transit week

StarTran will offer free rides on its fixed-route buses and paratransit services Friday as part of Nebraska Public Transit Week, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

The fare-free promotion does not include VANLNK on-demand services. Transit officials said the event is intended to encourage new riders to try the system while recognizing the role of public transportation in connecting residents to jobs, education and health care.

In 2025, StarTran provided more than 2.15 million bus trips, covering 1.8 million miles, with passengers traveling a combined 5.8 million miles. More information on routes and services is available at lincoln.ne.gov/transit or by calling 402-476-1234.

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