Public transit to return to Chenango County March 9

Public transportation service will begin in Chenango County, N.Y., on Monday, March 9, marking the return of transit services for residents across the county. Chenango County is partnering with Cathay Express Transportation as its transportation provider to provide the service.

The county says that this launch represents the culmination of months of planning, fleet inspections, maintenance and coordination to ensure it provided a safe, reliable and accessible transit system from day one of its operations. Chenango County officials note that the additional preparation time was necessary to bring the system back online responsibly after an extended service interruption.

To celebrate the return of public transit and welcome riders back on board, all rides on March 9 will be fare-free.

“This grand opening is about doing it right,” said Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Blanchard. “Our focus has been on safety, reliability and making sure the system is fully ready to serve residents when it opens. Offering a fare-free first day allows everyone to experience the service, learn the routes and reconnect with public transportation in Chenango County.”

The restored transit system will connect residents with access to destinations like medical appointments, grocery stores, employment and community services. Public transportation service had been unavailable in Chenango County since Dec. 31, 2024, creating challenges for residents who depend on transit. The county says that the March 9 opening represents a major milestone for it in restoring mobility, accessibility and independence throughout the region.

“Cathay Express Transportation is proud to partner with Chenango County to bring public transit back to the community,” said Cathay Express Transportation COO John Isamov. “We are committed to delivering safe, reliable and accessible transportation and look forward to serving Chenango County residents.”

Additional information on schedules, post-launch fares and rider resources will be released ahead of the March 9th launch as part of a public outreach and awareness effort. Detailed route information can be found on the county’s website.