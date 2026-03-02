WI: DTA extends bus service to Superior's Billings Park

A new bus route serving Billings Park to East End will begin to roll Sunday, March 1.

The Duluth Transit Authority board of directors unanimously approved expanded bus service Wednesday, Feb. 25, that will restore service to Superior neighborhoods that were cut when the Better Bus Blueprint was implemented in August 2023.

The expansion will create a new route, 211, between Billings Park and East End, following the path of Route 111, but ending at the Harbor View Super One. In addition to restoring service along the old bus route that ran in Billings Park, it will provide more frequent service along Belknap Street, Catlin Avenue, North 28th, Hill Avenue, North 21st Street and along East Fifth Street.

Route 211 will run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Weekend service will be very similar but run about 42 minutes later.

The expansion includes restoring service to South Superior later this summer by extending Route 110 to turn around at North 63rd Street instead of at Aldi's in the 4400 block of Tower Avenue. The DTA needs additional drivers to extend the route to South Superior.

The city of Superior recently approved a $20,000 contribution toward the service expansion, which is also being funded by additional state and federal dollars. In total, the city expects to spend $1.29 million on public transit this year.

