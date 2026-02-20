BC Transit, city of Kelowna complete upgrades to Rutland Transit Exchange

The city of Kelowna, B.C., and BC Transit have completed upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange. The improvements help facilitate ongoing network and service changes in the Rutland area and support future service expansions.

Upgrades to the exchange include:

Two concrete bus bays with new shelters with bench seating

Dedicated transit park and ride lot

Pick up and drop off area

Electronic access bike lockers

Paved sidewalks, crosswalks and pavement markings

An operator washroom facility

Street lighting and underground servicing

Planting of 14 new trees

The project achieved Security Achieved through Functional Environmental design certification, an approach that reduces the risk of crime and enhances public safety.

The city is also advancing the installation of six electric vehicle charging stations to the park and ride lot that are expected to be installed in March.

BC Transit notes the Rutland Exchange is part of the broader Kelowna Exchanges program developed in partnership between the agency and the city to support transit in the Kelowna Regional Transit System. Funding partners for the C$9.2 million (US$6.7 million) exchange program include the government of Canada through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the province of British Columbia and the city of Kelowna.