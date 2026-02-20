MI: Dial-a-Ride eyes expansion, new technology rollout

Numbers show that Manistee County residents are consistently relying on public transit.

Manistee County Transportation Inc. reported that 125,405 riders used the service in 2025, covering 592,783 total miles.

Last year, the private nonprofit reported a ridership of 133,933, according to previous News Advocate reporting.

Dial-a-Ride General Manager Julie Stec addressed the steady ridership rates.

"More people are relying on public transportation to get to work, appointments and school due to the rising cost of owning a car," she said.

Forbes reports that the average cost of car insurance in Michigan is $2,372, while the average cost of a used car is valued at $33,597.

A majority — 53% — of Dial-a-Ride's riders are older adults or are people with disabilities, many without the ability to drive any longer but still wishing to maintain their independence.

"Whether someone is working toward stability, managing daily responsibilities, or simply trying to get where they need to go, we're here to support them with dignity, safety and care," Stec said.

Each bus is equipped with a lift to facilitate passengers who use walkers or wheelchairs.

While the average rider is older, there's been an increase in younger riders, particularly students.

Learn more about Dial-a-Ride at manisteecountytransportationinc.com. For ride reservations, call 231-723-6525, ext. 1.

"Many parents struggle with transportation to and from school for their children, often because their work schedules don't align with school hours," she said. "Dial‑A‑Ride provides a convenient and reliable solution by helping children get to school, travel to extracurricular activities, reach childcare and return home safely."

The availability of Dial-a-Ride has made a difference in the area with more fuel-efficient buses than ever. Stec expects to add five buses to the fleet in the next year or two.

Currently, the organization has 45 employees: 23 drivers who operate 27 buses, three mechanics, four dispatchers, four managers and 11 bus aides.

When Dial-a-Ride was founded in 1975, there were only five buses and five drivers.

Five decades later, several updates are coming to the organization, which is eyeing expansion as well.

This August, Manistee County Transportation will be implementing dispatch software, allowing riders to track buses in real time and book rides through text messages or an app, providing an estimated time of arrival.

"This is a big change for us and the community," said Stec. "I believe this will run more efficiently, allowing us to do more with what we have."

The organization is planning to have a study done which will help the Michigan Department of Transportation determine if a new Dial-a-Ride facility is needed or if there are improvements or expansions that can be made on its current site at 180 Memorial Drive in Manistee.

"Expanding our capacity would allow us to better meet community needs and provide the additional programs our riders deserve," she said. "We are limited on space at our current facility, and that lack of room prevents us from offering more specialized services, such as Rides to Wellness."

Rides to Wellness is a non-emergency medical transportation program offered by the Michigan Transit Organization. The mission is to improve the quality of life for clients 60 years and older and residents with disabilities, providing door-to-door rides to healthcare appointments and the pharmacy.

Currently, Manistee County Transportation provides daily rides to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Corewell Family Cancer Center so patients can travel to and from appointments and treatments.

"I love being a part of public transportation, knowing we are providing safe and reliable transportation to anyone who needs it," Stec said. " Times can be tough, and my hope is that through reliable public transportation, we can make life a little easier for every passenger who steps on board."

© 2026 The Huron Daily Tribune (Huron, Mich.).

Visit www.michigansthumb.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.