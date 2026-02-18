OH: Lake County expands free transit for seniors

Lake County seniors who once relied on free Dial-a-Ride services now have a second no-cost public transit option: free rides on Laketran’s regular bus routes.

Laketran and the Lake County Board of Commissioners this week announced an expansion of the Seniors on the Go program that allows older adults to ride Laketran’s local bus routes — Routes 1 through 9 — fare free.

The move builds on the Seniors on the Go program launched in May 2025, which eliminated fares for Dial-a-Ride service in an effort to reduce isolation among older adults.

Since then, more than 25,000 trips have helped seniors reach destinations such as grocery stores, libraries, senior centers, parks, pharmacies, and barber shops.

With the expansion, seniors who don’t need door-to-door service — or who simply want more flexibility — can ride fixed local routes without making advance reservations.

Laketran officials said the change came after hearing directly from riders, including Willoughby resident Terry Foreman, who encouraged the agency to include local routes.

“While seniors appreciate the program’s free rides on Dial-a-Ride, there is a lot more flexibility when you use the local routes because you don’t need to make an advance reservation,” Foreman said in a news release. “Plus, not all seniors need the assistance provided by Dial-a-Ride. I’m very capable of walking to a bus stop to get where I need to go.”

To participate, seniors must complete a reduced fare application and provide proof of eligibility. Once approved, passes are issued through Laketran’s EZfare mobile app or an EZfare smartcard, allowing riders to board local routes at no cost.

“Transportation plays a critical role in reducing isolation and supporting healthy aging,” Commission President Morris W. Beverage III said.

