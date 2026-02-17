KS: Want bus routes renamed by destination? Wichita Transit’s looking for your input

Ahead of the Wichita Transit Center’s move this summer, the city’s public transportation service wants your feedback on renaming bus routes by where they go instead of a route number.

Wichita Transit’s new survey asks riders — from occasional users to daily commuters — how they identify bus routes and whether renaming them by destination would make the city’s transit system easier to navigate.

Currently, routes are identified by number, and on maps, signage, and online by color. The changes proposed in the survey would see routes like Route 202 renamed to “WSU” or Routes 21/22 to “Greenwich Plaza.”

It also asks how, if those renames happen, riders would prefer to be notified of the changes.

The survey comes ahead of the Transit Center’s planned move across the Arkansas River. In summer 2026, the 201 S. Topeka location will close as transit services move to the new multi-modal The HUB facility. Once the S. Topeka location closes, the 207 S. Sycamore center will serve as the new transit and terminal for city shuttles and buses.

The Wichita Transit survey can be taken at https://tinyurl.com/3hww8rt9. More information about the city’s transit services can be found on the city of Wichita website.

© 2026 The Wichita Eagle (Wichita, Kan.).

Visit www.kansas.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.