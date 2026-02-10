Denver RTD combines Flexride services into one service area

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has converted its Flexride service that operates on both sides of I-25 between Belleview and Sky Ridge stations into a single service area.

Named DTC FlexRide, the service areas of Arapahoe, Belleview, Dry Creek, Meridian, Orchard, Lone Tree, South Inverness and North Inverness are now all under one area, which Denver RTD says will simplify the transit experience for customers and make it easier to connect to locations along the southeast corridor without being restricted by prior service boundaries.

The agency notes FlexRide is a shared bus service that operates as a first- and last-mile transit solution within 16 service areas in the agency’s district. The service provides a convenient way for customers to connect to Denver RTD Park-n-Rides, stations, work, medical and shopping centers, business parks and other local destinations.

Reservations are required for FlexRide service and can be made in as little as 10 minutes prior to pick up using a desktop computer or mobile device. The cost of service is the same as a typical Denver RTD fare and special discounts can be applied. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Riders can book a trip on desktop, the smartphone app or over the phone.