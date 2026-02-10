ND: Bis-Man Transit Board OKs proposed service changes, goes to City Commission for approval

Bis-Man Transit is one step closer to expanding CAT bus and paratransit services in 2026, with just one approval left before the changes take effect this spring.

The Bis-Man Transit Board on Jan. 22 approved a recommended change to service hours that could see bus times expand by four hours and could open paratransit services to the general public on Sundays and holidays. The changes must now go before Bismarck city commissioners this month for a final thumbs-up before taking effect in April.

"This was my ultimate goal when I took over as director six years ago — is I wanted to expand our fixed-route service," Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes said. "To actually have the means to do it, or access to the means to do it, is very exciting for us. I know that we're going to see a big increase in ridership."

The changes are expected to cost between $900,000 and $950,000 in 2026, Hughes told the Tribune — though that estimate could drop if the start date is delayed. The cost could also shift depending on how much the general public uses paratransit service on Sundays and holidays.

Bis-Man Transit has been working on a potential service expansion since last spring, and comes amid growing ridership for the transportation service. The agency saw over 138,000 trips on its fixed-route service, an increase of around 16,500 compared to 2024. Paratransit rides increased by about 2.5%.

Voter-approved sales tax funding also helped clear the way for the changes. In 2024 elections, voters in Bismarck and Mandan approved separate but similar half-cent sales taxes, dedicating two-tenths of a cent to public transit. The Bismarck and Mandan city commissions in December used some of that funding to offset a $760,000 operating shortfall for 2025.

Many of the approved changes reflect recommendations from the Bismarck Transportation Steering Committee, while others stem from public feedback shared during two input meetings the agency held earlier in January.

Under the proposal, the agency’s fixed-route CAT Bus service would expand operating hours by four hours, running from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The service does not operate on Sundays. The CAT Bus runs six routes throughout Bismarck, including one that extends into Mandan.

Paratransit services — a door-to-door option for seniors and people with disabilities — would expand Sunday hours to operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and would be opened to the general public. The service would also be available to the general public on six holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Paratransit riders would still be required to schedule rides a day in advance and pay a $3 fare.

Hughes said the agency plans to present the changes to the Bismarck City Commission at its Feb. 10 meeting, where commissioners can approve, revise, or deny them. If approved, the changes would take effect April 1.

