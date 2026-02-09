STM makes online trip simulator available ahead of bus network redesign launch

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has made an online trip simulator available to riders ahead of its upcoming bus network redesign in the Center-North and West Island sectors. The simulator will allow users to review the new routes and plan their future trips.

STM says the redesign of the network affects nearly 80 routes across six boroughs and nine related cities on the Island of Montreal. According to the agency, the redesign aims to improve the customer experience, adapt to current and future mobility needs, align the bus network with the arrival of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail system and make it more efficient and attractive.

The agency conducted more than 150 meetings with municipal and community partners, as well as seven webinars for economic, institutional and community stakeholders to inform the planning process.

STM notes the main benefits of this redesign are:

More connections with the REM.

Increased service on 15 routes, including four with extended evening and weekend service.

Eight new routes to better cover the territory.

More direct routes to destinations, with simplified service on 24 routes.

“This redesign is historic in that it is the largest redesign ever undertaken by the STM,” said STM General Manager Marie-Claude Léonard. “It is part of our commitment to offering a more efficient bus network, better adapted to the needs of citizens and aligned with major mobility projects such as the REM. I would like to highlight the tremendous work accomplished by our network planning experts, who analyzed each neighborhood based on current and future needs. Their combined efforts made it possible to rethink the bus network to make it more attractive and complementary to major public transit infrastructure.”

STM notes the redesign is set to launch March 23, but that date is not set in stone, as it depends on the deployment of the Anse-à-l’Orme branch of the REM. As the new network is designed to provide more direct connections to the REM as a whole, the STM cannot implement it unless both branches are in service. In addition, urban infrastructure work in the affected boroughs and related cities will continue to be rolled out over the coming weeks to prepare for the deployment of the redesign. Temporary signage is also being gradually installed at stops, stations and terminals.

The agency is rolling out a communication campaign prior to the official launch to support customers through this transition and allow them to become familiar with the details of the new service. The campaign includes:

The online trip simulator to plan and visualize future trips.

A detailed web page that includes maps and relevant information on the new routes.

Local outreach activities such as information kiosks and public meetings.

A multi-channel, geo-targeted communication campaign combining advertising in the bus and metro network, digital placements and social media content.

“We are aware that an adaptation period will follow the network changes,” said STM Board Chair Aref Salem. “That is why we want every customer to be able to understand and explore their new travel options in order to make the most of them. The participatory approach and digital tools put in place are intended to make this transition smooth and predictable for customers.”