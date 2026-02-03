CA: Bus system used annually by millions of Disneyland visitors plans to shut down

A bus system serving Disneyland workers and millions of visitors each year has announced its impending closure.

The Anaheim Transportation Network, which runs the Anaheim Resort Transportation system, said it will cease operations March 31 “after an extended evaluation of our current and future financial position and exhausting all options.”

The service, which opened in 1995, served nearly 8.3 million people in 2024, according to the American Public Transportation Association.

It offers low-cost buses, trolleys and other transportation to and from the Disneyland Resort from outlying hotels in Anaheim, allowing visitors to skip parking fees at the theme park.

An adult all-day bus pass costs $6, compared to $40 or more per day for parking at Disneyland.

Some Disneyland employees, called cast members, also rely on the service to get to and from work, SF Gate reported.

The resort said it is monitoring the situation in a statement to Nexstar Media Group’s Scott Gustin.

“We’re aware of the situation, recognize the value and importance of resort-area transportation for guests and are actively exploring next steps,” a spokesperson said.

The transportation network is financed by rider fares, hotels, grants and other funding, but has faced budget deficits for several years, the Orange County Register said.

“Businesses in Anaheim’s visitor economy are preparing options. Hotels that have utilized ATN are also looking at their options,” Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster told the newspaper. “No one should be concerned about any upcoming visit to our city.”

