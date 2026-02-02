OH: Laketran, Geauga Transit honor Rosa Parks with reserved bus seats during Black History Month

If you spot an empty front seat on a Laketran bus next week, don’t be shy.

It’s meant to make you stop and think.

Laketran and Geauga Transit are marking Black History Month by reserving the front seat on buses to honor Rosa Parks, whose quiet act of defiance on a Montgomery bus nearly 70 years ago helped change the course of American history.

From Feb. 1-7, buses operated by both transit agencies will feature a commemorative sign on the front seat reading “Reserved for Rosa Parks. Honoring the courage of Rosa Parks and her vision for equal access for all.”

The weeklong tribute is being held in partnership with the NAACP of Lake County and the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

Born Feb. 4, 1913, Parks became a national symbol of resistance in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and helped propel the modern civil rights movement forward.

Transit leaders say the connection between Parks’ legacy and public transportation remains deeply relevant.

“Public transportation is more than a ride—it’s access to opportunity, independence, and community,” Brian Falkowski, board president of Laketran, said. “Rosa Parks’ story is forever connected to public transit, and her courage continues to challenge us to keep building a system where every person is treated with dignity and respect. We invite our community to join us by taking part in this tribute and reflecting on the progress still worth pursuing.”

Community members are encouraged to take part by riding Laketran or Geauga Transit during the tribute, snapping a photo with the reserved seat, and sharing it as a reminder that equality isn’t just a historical concept.

“This tribute is a meaningful way to honor Rosa Parks and keep the conversation going about equity, respect, and inclusion,” Pam Morse, former president of the NAACP of Lake County, said. “We encourage residents to ride, reflect, and share their experience. It’s a small action that represents a powerful message—every seat, every voice, and every person matters.”

To help make participation easier, the Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce Cares initiative is sponsoring free all-day bus passes throughout the tribute week.

Passes are available at Painesville Furniture & Carpet, 83 S. State St. in Painesville, and at the Chamber office, 28 E. Spaulding St. in Willoughby.

