Western Massachusetts transit agencies partner up to provide new longer-distance weekday bus routes

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA), Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA) and the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) are set to launch Link413 on Jan. 28. The new services will offer transit riders in Western Massachusetts three new longer-distance, weekday bus routes that will provide direct service across four counties and enable out-of-state connections. According to the transit agencies, the initiative was created in response to feedback from customers surveyed in recent years who noted connectivity as a key area for improvement.

“Link413 will fulfill those regional service needs, so now you finally can get there from here,” said BRTA Administrator Robert Malnati.

The three transit authorities received grant funding for multiple years from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) through the Regional Connectivity and Innovations grant programs.

The agencies note Link413 buses offer amenities such as high-back seats, free Wi-Fi and accessibility for customers traveling with the help of mobility devices. The vehicles are branded with the Link413 name and images of Western Massachusetts such as the Connecticut River and surrounding farmland, rolling hills and popular destinations like the Poet’s Seat Tower, Bridge of Flowers and Mount Greylock.

The buses will provide service on three new commuter routes:

Route 901 will travel one way in approximately 45 minutes between Pittsfield and North Adams, Mass. Route 903 will travel one way in approximately 90 minutes between North Adams and Greenfield via the communities of Adams, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield and Charlemont, Mass. Route 904 will travel one way in approximately 90 minutes to connect customers between Pittsfield and Northampton along the Route 9 corridor with intermediate stops in the communities of Dalton, Windsor, Cummington, Goshen and Williamsburg, Mass.

Connections to Boston, Connecticut, New York and Vermont are also possible with Amtrak’s Valley Flyer, Vermonter, Lake Shore Limited and Berkshire Flyer train services.

According to the agencies, Link413 service will also offer multiple roundtrips on weekdays between the cities of North Adams, Greenfield, Pittsfield and Northampton. Each route will provide intermediate stops in communities along each corridor. A one-way Link413 ticket will cost $10 per trip or $5 per trip for qualifying customers. Riders can buy tickets through MassDOT’s BusPlus+ mobile phone app.

“When combined with local transit service improvements, the Link413 system will increase accessibility and help connect residents throughout Western Mass,” said PVTA Administrator Sandra Sheehan.

FRTA Administrator Tina Cote agrees with the sentiment of her colleagues involved in the project.

“Our goal with this project is to provide improved direct connections between our Western Mass communities for commuters, job seekers, students and visitors,” Cote said. “Projects like Link413 demonstrate how much can be done when authorities work together.”