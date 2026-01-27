VA: Bedford Otter Bus ridership grew 16% in 2025, federal grant sought

The Bedford Otter Bus had 7,923 stops in 2025, a 16% increase from the previous year and a high mark since the service started four years ago, according to figures presented to the Bedford Town Council on Tuesday.

"We’re real excited about what’s going on for the future of the Bedford Otter Bus,” Mary Zirkle, director of planning and zoning and economic development, said. “The town is going to be applying for federal funds. The ones we’ve had in the past have been from the state.”

The town has done four years of “demonstration grants” for the free bus service.

The state has said the town is ready to move up to the federal level for funding, according to Zirkle.

Town Manager Bart Warner said the town was awarded the demonstration grants from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) to operate the bus service for fiscal years 2023 through 2026.

“The intent with the demonstration grant projects was to apply solely for state assistance over four years before considering becoming a federally funded transit provider after that,” Warner said.

The bus service, which is free for riders, has steadily grown in popularity since its 3,234 stops in 2022, Warner said. It had 5,560 stops in 2023 and about 6,800 stops in 2024, he said.

“It is very popular with people,” Zirkle said.

The bus has 17 stops in the town of Bedford and runs Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Visit otterbus.com for times, route and stop tracking.

The demonstration grant awards from the state have covered 80% of the cost, and the Bedford Community Health Foundation has paid the 20% match, bringing the total to about $140,000, according to Warner.

The current fiscal year 2026-27 funding request is to seek a Federal Transit Administration 5311 grant, a report to council from Warner states. A three-way split of the cost would occur with federal funds paying 50%, DRPT paying between 20% and 30% of the operating cost, and the town procuring an operator and grant match funder for the remaining amount, the report shows.

The total projected operating cost is $258,714, but it would not be paid by the town, Warner said. The Bedford Community Health Foundation has included budget funds for the match, pending future procurement, according to Warner.

Council voted Tuesday to authorize town staff to submit the federal grant application as a subrecipient through DRPT, recognizing that a commitment grant match is required from an outside entity.

Councilors said they are pleased with the bus service’s growth in the past four years and with transporting residents around Bedford at no cost.

“This has been a great thing for the town,” Councilor Stacey Hailey said.

“It was very much a need, I know, when it was started, and it’s really great to see it’s being used like it is,” Councilor Todd Foreman said.

Vice Mayor Darryl Updike described the bus’s growing use as “awesome.”

Mayor C.G. Stanley said he sees the bus around town and notices someone is always on it.

“People are taking advantage of it,” Stanley said. “It is a great thing for the community, and I’d like to see it continue and carry on.”

