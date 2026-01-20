CA: Food is Free Bay Area unveils new free SolTrans route beginning February

Food in Solano County just got a little more accessible with the announcement of an all-new free SolTrans route.

Beginning Feb 1, Food Is Free Bay Area is offering a new program offering free Thursday rides to and from food distribution areas to passengers using SolTrans Route 5, serving the Solano County Fairgrounds.

In a local economy already stretched thin, it's one step closer to countywide food security.

"It's exciting," said Heather Perini, Executive Director of Food is Free Bay Area. "It's just one of those pieces we are trying to put in place to help our community find the support they need right now when everything is so challenging."

Granting the free ride on Thursdays, a day already jam-packed with special monthly offerings, will increase access to their senior-only programs, diaper distributions, and forthcoming feminine hygiene program in collaboration with Soroptimist Vallejo.

To redeem the free round-trip ride to and from the distribution site, residents can either flash a digital or physical copy of the food distribution.

"SolTrans's core mission is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation that connects our communities. But we also recognize that, right now, many of our neighbors need a little more support," said SolTrans Planning & Marketing Manager Mandi Renshaw.

The collaboration with SolTrans has remained on Pernini's radar for some time. Beginning Feb. 1, that partnership will have finally come to fruition.

"We're extending our mission to help ensure our most vulnerable community members can access essential food resources," said Renshaw. "We're proud to partner with Food is Free Bay Area and support the critical work they are doing to care for our community."

Reflecting on last year's total impact, Food is Free Bay Area served over 67,000 households at their distribution sites, amounting to almost 240,000 individuals.

In the five and a half years of the nonprofit's existence, Perini says, "it's the highest number that we've ever served."

"Poverty doesn't just impact your ability to get food," she said. "It impacts all of the pieces — getting to the grocery store, the appointments, the doctor's office. And if going to the food pantries costs six dollars, then hopefully that's six more dollars that this program might save you."

As with food distribution sites throughout the nation, the organization additionally witnessed a massive spike in October and November during the government shutdown. Since then, "we've not really seen a big decrease in the rate of people accessing food," she said. Given the total turnout for 2025, she anticipates that free food in 2026 will be equally in demand.

With the rollout of the new fare-free program, she hopes food accessibility is just that — a little more accessible.

The free program will run from Feb. 1 through July 30. For more information on local food distributions, visit the "Find Food Near Me" tab at the official Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano site, foodbankccs.org.

© 2026 Times-Herald (Vallejo, Calif.).

Visit www.timesheraldonline.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.