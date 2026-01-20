OH: Laketran opens student bus wrap contest honoring America’s 250th anniversary

Laketran has opened submissions for its annual Design a Bus Wrap student art contest for middle and high school students in Lake County, but this year, the agency is seeking artwork tied to the theme of America’s 250th anniversary.

Students are asked to illustrate how Lake County and Ohio have contributed to the nation’s history. One winning design will be selected to wrap a 24-foot Dial-a-Ride bus for the upcoming year.

The contest is open to students who live in Lake County or are enrolled in a Lake County school, art school or homeschool program during the 2025–2026 school year. Submissions are due by March 2.

The winning artist will be announced in March, with the bus wrap scheduled to be unveiled in April. Entry forms and design templates are available through Laketran’s website.

Laketran spokesperson Julia Schick said the contest encourages students to explore local history and civic identity through visual art.

The contest is supported by Avery Dennison, the Mentor-based manufacturer of packaging, labeling and adhesive materials, which donates the vinyl used to wrap the bus each year.

Artwork from the 2025 contest, along with additional student submissions, is currently on display at the Frank J. Polivka Transit Center at Lakeland Community College. The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Saturday.

Laketran officials said the contest is intended to highlight student creativity, while connecting public transportation with community-based projects.

Additional local information about the America 250 theme is available through the America 250–Lake County Committee.

