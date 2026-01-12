VIA launches largest system update with changes to 30 bus routes

VIA Metropolitan Transit (VIA) instituted service changes on Jan. 12 as part its Better Bus Plan—the largest changes the network has ever seen—as part of a multi-year initiative the agency designed to focus on improving frequency, reliability and system performance.

VIA says the improvements were made possible through the hiring of 107 additional full-time bus operators and accelerated progress made on the Better Bus Plan. The updates, which affect 30 routes across the VIA service area, represent the next phase of the plan and are further supported by the sales tax that voters approved that VIA began receiving at the start of this year.

“This is the largest set of service improvements VIA has implemented at one time, and it directly supports our mission to connect people to what matters most,” said VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera. “We remain committed to delivering a strong system with faster, more frequent and more reliable service that expands access to the places our customers need to go every day.”

VIA says it is accelerating implementation of sweeping changes to improve public transportation across the region.

The January changes come in addition to previous phases of the Better Bus Plan implemented in April and August 2025. Designed to enhance customer experience by providing more frequent and reliable service, the agency says these improvements provide better connections and expanded access to high-demand areas throughout the region.

VIA notes that it hosted public hearings to provide more information on improvements and gather community feedback to ensure the initiatives met rider needs.

When evaluating services and routes for increased frequency opportunities, VIA says it considers current travel patterns, bus operator availability, requests from the public and opportunities to maximize improved customer experience with faster, more reliable service.