WI: Expect longer wait times for Metro Transit, as bus fleet undergoes repairs

Riders on two of Metro Transit’s main bus routes will face longer waits as buses are pulled from service for repairs, the public transit agency said Tuesday.

Service intervals will increase on the east-west Route A1, which runs between the Far West Side and Sun Prairie, and on the north-south Route B connecting the North Side and Fitchburg, while additional buses from Metro’s fleet are taken off the streets for service.

Wait times could increase to 30 minutes between arrivals, according to Metro.

Route A1 is part of the Bus Rapid Transit line — completed in September 2024 — which was set up to offer riders 15-minute service times between bus stops on weekdays.

Metro officials did not say when the fleet repairs will wrap up or when riders can expect regular service times to resume.

