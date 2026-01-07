COAST service demand, ridership see big boost in FY25

According to a new report released by the nonprofit Cooperative Alliance for Seacoast Transportation (COAST), demand and ridership across both its fixed-route and demand-response services increased in fiscal year (FY) 2025 for New Hampshire’s Seacoast region. The FY25 Annual Impact Report shows COAST customers took 411,467 rides in FY25, traveling an estimated 2,708,901 miles, representing increases in both areas over FY24. COAST notes the connections contributed an estimated $33 million to the regional economy.

COAST’s biennial survey polled customers and other Seacoast residents on a variety of topics, including reasons for using public transportation, the quality of COAST services and the importance of those services in their daily lives. The report reveals that while there were many consistencies between the 2023 and 2025 survey results—including COAST’s high ratings for service quality, staff friendliness, clean vehicles and on-time performance—several notable shifts emerged since the last survey:

Affordability more important than ever: The importance of affordability increased significantly, with 75% of respondents indicating they ride COAST because of its affordability, up from 25% in 2023.

Non-senior ridership growing: The overall percentage of riders between the ages of 18 and 55 increased across all age categories. The largest percentage increase (7%) occurred among riders ages 25–34 using COAST's demand-response services.

Making more connections for life: The percentage of respondents who reported using COAST to travel to work (+26%), medical appointments (+31%), shopping (+43%) and recreation, community or social activities (+25%) all increased significantly across both fixed-route and demand-response services.

More Portsmouth boardings: Portsmouth is now ranked second for passenger boardings, behind Dover and followed by Rochester and Somersworth.

People's only option for access: More than a quarter of surveyed riders said they would have no other transportation option if COAST were not available (+8% overall; +10% on fixed-route services).

“Affordable housing, jobs, social supports and medical services are dispersed broadly across the Seacoast region, requiring travel between communities,” said COAST Executive Director Rad Nichols. “COAST is what connects the people, businesses and communities across our region. As household budgets are increasingly pinched, we’re proud to be able to offer everyone access to the opportunities they need to succeed.”

The FY25 Annual Impact Report also highlights progress made on COAST’s ongoing capital campaign, which seeks to raise the remaining $5.4 million of the $19.5 million needed to build a new maintenance, operations and administrative facility at COAST’s current location in Dover, N.H.

“Our recently released impact report underscores how public transportation both drives the Seacoast’s economy and makes a meaningful impact in the lives of those who rely on our services,” Nichols said. “As we continue our fundraising work, we look forward to sharing with prospective donors how investing in public transportation pays dividends for us all.”

The FY25 Annual Impact Report and the full results of the 2025 customer survey are available on COAST’s website.