CA: Meet Napa buses' newly named animal mascots: Ollie, Poppy, Mari and Talon

From Calistoga all the way to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority‘s Vine Transit buses zip up and down the valley every day. Since 2022, eight of the public transportation system’s zero-emission electric buses have sported on their sides four animal mascots: an owl, a bee, a butterfly and a hawk.

Now, with a little help from Napa County’s young residents, the winged mascots have names.

More than 200 elementary students entered a contest late last year to suggest names that honor the animals and capture the spirit of Napa Valley. Judged by a panel of Vine Transit professionals, the results are now out. The Vine Transit Owl has been named Ollie, the bee Poppy, the butterfly Mari and the hawk Talon.

And with Vine Transit’s 65-bus fleet set to expand, Napa County may soon see more of Ollie, Poppy, Mari and Talon on its streets.

“We were truly blown away by the creativity of Napa County’s students,” Rebecca Schenck, Vine Transit director, said in a statement. “With more than 200 thoughtful entries, choosing the winners was incredibly difficult, and we’re so proud of every student who took part.”

Kimber, a second-grader at Alta Heights Elementary, named the owl Ollie because it was “cute and sounds like someone who is my friend.”

Genesis, a fifth-grade student at Calistoga Elementary, suggested Poppy for the bee. The reason? “Bees are the primary pollinators of poppies.”

While several students submitted Mari — or versions of it — for the butterfly that appears on the St. Helena Shuttle, St. Helena Elementary fifth-grade student Eleanor was selected as the winner for her thoughtful explanation. Derived from “mariposa,” the Spanish word for butterfly, Eleanor wrote that she wanted to honor California and Mexico’s history.

Cody, a fifth grader at Willow Elementary, named the red-tailed hawk Talon for a simple reason: “Hawks have strong talons.”

In December, each of the four winners received a pizza party delivered to their classroom in a bus featuring the mascot they named. They were also gifted Vine Transit swag and the opportunity to explore the buses with their classmates.

The celebration at Calistoga Elementary was attended by Mayor Donald Williams and councilmember Kevin Eisenberg, and students lined up to get their autographs and those of transit staff.

“It was a really sweet way to introduce kids to public transit,” Emily Charrier, spokesperson for Napa Valley Transportation Authority, said.

© 2026 The Press Democrat (Santa Rosa, Calif.).

Visit www.pressdemocrat.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.