MCTS to roll out two-phase service plan in 2026

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will roll out a two-phase service plan beginning on Jan. 11. The 2026 MCTS Service Plan leverages support from County Executive David Crowley and County Board of Supervisors to maximize transit and paratransit services in 2026.

“My administration worked with MCTS and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to deliver this investment in public transportation that reinforces our shared commitment to protecting essential services while balancing fiscal responsibility,” Crowley said. “Thanks to our collaborative efforts, workers and families who rely on our bus system will still have access to this essential service. As we look forward, I will continue working to pursue new funding opportunities, collaborate with partners in the community and seek out additional support from state and federal leaders to ensure people who rely on public transit in Milwaukee County can continue utilizing this important service in the years ahead.”

The plan addresses MCTS’ budget deficit through targeted reductions in service frequency on select routes during non-peak hours and will also help maintain the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot at a reduced or limited version of the current structure. MCTS says the adjustments allow the agency to continue serving every neighborhood currently receiving service while responsibly managing ongoing financial challenges that are anticipated in 2027.

The 2026 MCTS Service Plan utilizes resources allocated during the 2026 budget process to help sustain vital transit and paratransit service for riders. To address a projected $14 million shortfall, Crowley’s 2026 adopted budget dedicated $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to transit. Crowley’s budget also allocated an additional $4.7 million in funding that was approved by the county board to maximize service levels while minimizing disruptions to the community.

“I want to thank County Executive David Crowley, Chairwoman [Marcelia] Nicholson-Bovell and the county board for working together to keep our transit system strong and connected for the people who depend on it most,” said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. “Protecting routes is about protecting access—to jobs, to education, to health care and to opportunity. This decision gives us the time we need to continue engaging business and community leaders as we prepare for the 2027 budget, when we will again face significant financial pressures. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure MCTS becomes the best version of itself.”

Phase I will maintain all existing routes. Phase II is scheduled for March 8, 2026, as MCTS continues to streamline service and ensure long-term sustainability. MCTS notes fixed route base fares will increase in the new year. The current fare is the same as it was in 2007.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the price of a single ride will change from $2 to $2.75. Riders who are eligible for reduced fares will see an increase from $1 to $1.25. Fare caps, which allow riders who use the WisGo card or Umo app to save the more they ride, will also change.

More information on the changes within each phase of the 2026 MCTS Service Plan and the changes to fares can be found on MCTS’ website.