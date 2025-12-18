CTA to reach 2025 Frequent Network expansion goal with winter schedule launch

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is launching a host of bus service enhancements that will go into effect on Dec. 21 alongside its winter bus schedule. New bus service improvements include four bus routes added to the Frequent Network, as well as enhancements to the routing, hours of service and/or frequency of service along eight other bus routes throughout the region.

The Frequent Network was launched in March of 2025 to provide more than 2.3 million riders with a network of key routes throughout the CTA region that host headways of every 10 minutes or sooner between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekends. An estimated 70% of the CTA service area is now within a half mile of a frequent bus route.

“Early this year, we committed to riders that we would expand the Frequent Network to 20 routes by year’s end, and I am very happy that we are fulfilling that promise,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “CTA service is the strongest it has been in years, and these investments are a sign of our readiness to provide the travel experience our riders’ deserve.”

Beginning Dec. 21, the final four routes of the initial 20 routes for 2025 will be joining the Frequent Network:

#9 Ashland: 10% more service weekdays

10% more service weekdays #12 Roosevelt: 15% more service Saturdays, 25% more service Sundays/holidays

15% more service Saturdays, 25% more service Sundays/holidays #72 North: 10% more service weekdays and Saturdays, 25% more service Sundays/holidays

10% more service weekdays and Saturdays, 25% more service Sundays/holidays #81 Lawrence: 10% more service Saturdays, 25% more service Sundays/holidays

The Frequent Network is designed to improve service all day, but riders will see the most service improvements during midday, evenings and weekends. The Frequent Network builds on CTA’s Bus Vision Framing Report, which analyzed its bus service and identified service improvements on weekends, evenings and midday.

The next phase of the Bus Vision Project will allow people in the service area to share their thoughts on how CTA bus service can better serve their communities and the elements of CTA bus service that are most important to them, such as frequency, hours of operation, routing and access to service, among other features.

In addition to expanding the Frequent Network, the CTA will also be extending service on the following routes beginning Dec. 21:

#75 74th/75th: Extending the route south from Damen to Western Avenue to provide new connections to various CTA and Pace routes along the busy Western Corridor.

Extending the route south from Damen to Western Avenue to provide new connections to various CTA and Pace routes along the busy Western Corridor. #93 California/Dodge: Extending the route to the Logan Square Blue Line station along Kedzie and California Avenues, closing a gap in service between Western and Kimball Avenues.

The CTA will also be adding or enhancing service to the following routes: