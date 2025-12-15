SC: Hilton Head hotel workers could see transit cuts, Palmetto Breeze exec says

Palmetto Breeze Transit, the Lowcountry’s regional public transportation provider, is asking local counties and municipalities to help close a $350,000 deficit.

The agency operates several commuter routes used primarily by hotel workers traveling to Hilton Head from Allendale, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. It also operates a free public trolley on Hilton Head during peak tourist season.

Unless local agencies step in, LRTA will be forced to cut weekend services during peak tourist season, eliminating a transportation option for workers in an industry that already struggles with staffing shortages. That could mean cuts to housekeeping or grounds maintenance at some Hilton Head resorts and hotels.

At a Town of Hilton Head Finance and Administrative Committee meeting Tuesday, Palmetto Breeze Transit Executive Director Brian Sullivan asked the town for $157,051 to help cover the gap.

If The Breeze can’t secure funding, the proposed weekend service cuts would be in effect from Feb. 28, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

Committee members were empathetic to The Breeze’s plight, and seemed open to contributing some funds, but did not decide how much to commit towards the deficit yet. They asked Sullivan to come back with more detailed ridership information and expressed hope that the county government could contribute more towards public transportation. Resorts, McDonald’s could see impacts

The “vast majority” of riders on commuter routes are hospitality workers and landscapers, Sullivan told The Packet.

The Sonesta, Westin, Omni and Disney resorts and Mariott hotels are among the biggest employers of Breeze riders.

Some Walmart and Kroger workers also use the service. One of the largest rider groups is made up of workers from the south-end McDonald’s, Sullivan said.

Cuts to weekend services could lead hotels and resorts to cut housekeeping and landscaping services on weekends, which could leave a “negative impression” on tourists, Sullivan noted.

The trolley service costs more than $6,300 per day to operate, while the commuter service costs nearly $5,600 per day, according to documents submitted by Palmetto Breeze Transit to the town.

Sullivan did not provide detailed ridership numbers for the commuter shuttles at the meeting, but told The Packet the buses transport “200 plus” passengers during high season. Beaufort County hesitant to raise funding

Earlier this year, LRTA asked local counties and municipalities to increase their funding to help with increased costs, but some agencies have been hesitant to do so.

Beaufort County provides LRTA with $717,639 —more than twice the amount that the Town of Hilton Head provides.

While Hilton Head and Bluffton agreed to give more funds this year, the county declined to increase its funding.

The Town of Hilton Head increased its funding from $253,595 to $350,000 while the Town of Bluffton increased funding from $149,869 to $194,829.

Ward 6 council member Melinda Tunner chided the county for not contributing more, expressing hope that county leadership will step in to help LRTA avoid service cuts.

“If they had contributed consistent with what the other communities did, you wouldn’t have as large of a gap as you have today,” Tunner said. The Breeze trolley riders could pay once again

The Breeze trolley has been fare-free since 2020, but riders may have to pay $1 or more starting in 2026.

Riders would have to pay with cash or through the CatchTheBreeze app.

The fare increase wouldn’t apply to commuter routes; Sullivan and committee members agreed that it could hurt critical ridership and burden those that can “least afford to take the hit.”

The committee recommended that Sullivan come back with more information, such as how many people use the commuter shuttles, that would help the town make a decision on how much to contribute towards the deficit and how to solve the problem in the long run.

“We want to make sure we’re just paying our fair share and understanding how our funds are being used,” Tunner said.

© 2025 The Island Packet (Hilton Head, S.C.).

Visit www.islandpacket.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.