FL: Miami-Dade’s new public transit system helps fulfill a promise made two decades ago | Opinion

The opening of the South Dade TransitWay and the launch of the new Metro Express Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service represent far more than a new mobility option. They mark the fulfillment of a promise made to Miami-Dade residents more than two decades ago through the People’s Transportation Plan (PTP).

When voters approved the half-penny surtax in 2002, they envisioned a county connected by modern, reliable transit. Their vote reflected trust — trust that their investment would one day deliver transformational improvements to the communities that needed them most. Today, that vision moves forward with the debut of Metro Express along the South Dade TransitWay, one of the original PTP rapid transit corridors.

The project connects the Dadeland South Metrorail station to Florida City with electric buses operating in dedicated lanes parallel to U.S. 1, with limited stops, enhanced stations and transit-signal prioritization. Metro Express delivers faster, more dependable travel times than conventional bus service. Riders will benefit from improved frequency, real-time arrival information and upgraded amenities that elevate transit from a last resort to a preferred choice. The result: shorter commutes, less time in traffic and more time for family, work and daily life.

For South Dade residents — who routinely face some of the longest commutes in the county — the impact is significant. Access to jobs, schools, healthcare and recreation become easier when mobility is no longer a barrier. Local businesses along the corridor also gain new opportunities to reach customers and attract talent.

This system strengthens sustainability efforts as well. By reducing single-occupancy vehicle trips, Metro Express’ all-electric fleet lowers emissions, eases congestion and supports cleaner air for our region. In a rapidly growing community like ours, smart transit is essential to long-term resilience.

The Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust (CITT) is proud to work closely with the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works and with municipalities across South Dade on a community-driven effort to support the success and long-term viability of Metro Express. This collaboration includes outreach, education, data-driven monitoring and ongoing public feedback. When residents understand how, when and where to use new mobility options — and when service adjustments reflect real community experience — transit systems thrive.

Metro Express also demonstrates how infrastructure investment can create equitable access to mobility — not just for those living near the urban core. Transit should serve every corner of our county: north, central, west, east and especially south, where growth is accelerating, and the need is great. As development continues along the South Dade TransitWay, Metro Express provides a sustainable alternative to congestion and helps foster walkable, transit-supported communities.

Importantly, this milestone is not the end of a promise kept, but the continuation of a broader mobility transformation. The CITT remains committed to advancing the additional SMART Program rapid transit corridors. We are actively collaborating with local, state and federal partners to secure funding, expedite delivery and ensure each corridor reflects the priorities of its communities. As evidenced by Metro Express, projects of this scale require patience, planning, pragmatism and persistence — but above all, partnership.

The launch of Metro Express is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when vision, accountability and community align. It reflects years of collaboration among public agencies, elected officials, advocates, planners, engineers, businesses and residents who understood that progress demands consistent effort and careful stewardship of surtax dollars.

As we celebrate this achievement, we also look ahead — to a Miami-Dade where rapid transit is not the exception, but the expectation. Metro Express shows what voter-approved investment can deliver: faster commutes, stronger neighborhoods, cleaner air, expanded opportunity and a mobility network ready to meet the challenges of the future.

Metro Express is more than a new route on a map — it is a statement of who we are as a county and what we believe our future should look like: connected, efficient, resilient and forward-thinking.

We encourage everyone to try the new Metro Express. To learn more about the new service, please visit: miamidade.gov/MetroExpress. Feedback can be given directly to Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works, or through the CITT Ambassador Program.

Mary Street is chair of Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust. Javier A. Betancourt is executive director of the CITT.

