CT: CT Department of Transportation launches new riding etiquette campaign

A new campaign from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) is currently aiming to "foster kindness, respect and courtesy" on bus services in the state.

"Conn-Etiquette: Your Guide to a Better Ride" is advertised as a "customer-focused initiative" that will be visible on bus-statewide as well as digitally on social media and the internet.

"This campaign is not just about rules — it's about fostering a culture of respect and shared responsibility," Connecticut Department of Transportation Transit Administrator Lisa Rivers said in a news release. "Conn-Etiquette empowers our customers to help make transit a welcoming and comfortable space for everyone."

The following are some of the messages that rider can expect to see through the campaign:

Kind Words Only: Maintain polite, quiet and respectful conversation.

Stay Safe — Never Cross in Front of the Bus: Wait until the bus pulls away before crossing the street.

Ride Clean, Ride Respectfully: No smoking, drinking, littering or vandalism.

Let the Operator Do Their Job: Minimize distractions while the vehicle is in motion.

Show Some Kindness: A simple smile and 'thank you' goes a long way.

Have Your Fare Ready: Keep the boarding process smooth for fellow riders.

Fold It, Stow It, Keep Aisles Clear: Strollers and carts should be folded before boarding.

Save Snacks for Later: Eating and drinking onboard buses is not permitted.

See Something, Say Something: Report concerns to transit staff.

In an Emergency, Follow Instructions: Remain calm and listen to transit personnel.

Last year, 33.6 million people took Connecticut buses while this year, only 20.2 million people have taken buses as of Aug. 31, according to the CT DOT. At current pacing, rail service ridership numbers are beating out bus service ridership with 22.7 million people using rail service in the state as of Aug. 31.

A study published in September by the Regional Plan Association found that only 22% of Connecticut's housing stock statewide is clustered around bus stops.

