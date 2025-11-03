OK: Call-a-Ride celebrates 50 years of service

Call-a-Ride, Ada’s dynamic public transportation system, is celebrating 50 years of service.

“We started business in 1974, so this year, 2025, is 50 full years of business,” Misty Knoeppel, Call-a-Ride Director, said this week.

Knoeppel seemed to beam with pride as she talked about the service and how much it has progressed in recent years.

“We’ll be handing out ‘kindness cards,’ thanking the riders in Pontotoc County for their ridership and participation in public transportation to make it a thriving business,” she said.

Knoeppel said that over the past three years, Call-a-Ride has replaced its entire fleet of vehicles.

“So we have two Ford Transit vans with electric lifts, which are wheelchair accessible,” she added. “And we’ve got three new minivans, and those are what we are using for our ambulatory passengers.”

Knoeppel said that Pontotoc County purchased two of the minivans for the service, and the City of Ada purchased one, which is being used on an extended-hours route for work, medical and educational purposes.

“The two new wheelchair-accessible vehicles were paid for with grants,” Knoeppel said.

There are currently six members of the Call-a-Ride staff.

Knoeppel says they provide about 300 overall trips in a month, with some passengers being regular riders.

“Our ridership has increased over the past few months,” she added, “even though we are short a staff member. I am currently hiring to fill another position.”

Call-a-Ride costs $3 one-way inside city limits. With three days’ advanced notice, the service can provide out-of-county rides for $1.50 a mile. The service is open to the public.

Knoeppel said Pontotoc County has been contributing money over the past two years to upgrade the facility in Latta.

“We have been able to not just maintain our services,” she said, “we have been able to expand services, and we’re going to continue to do so. We are looking at ways to expand hours and services to meet the needs in the community.”

Those wishing to book a ride call 580-332-7950.

