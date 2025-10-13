FL; ‘A new era.’ Miami-Dade to have the first electric rapid bus system in the U.S.

South Dade residents will have access to a new transportation connection from Florida City to Dadeland South: Metro Express, Miami-Dade’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and the longest fully electric one in the United States.

Miami-Dade County announced on Monday the launch of Metro Express, designed to transform the way thousands of residents in the area commute along the busy U.S. 1 corridor. The service will be offered beginning Oct. 27 by the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW).

Metro Express will feature an exclusive 20-mile lane along U.S. 1 from Dadeland South to Florida City, protected by safety barriers and given priority during peak traffic hours, allowing for faster, safer and more reliable travel, according to Miami-Dade County.

The new service includes 14 exclusive BRT stations offering climate-controlled waiting areas for greater comfort and protection from the elements, a modern design with ample shade, bicycle access and parking, water stations, free Wi-Fi and mobile phone charging stations. In addition, passengers will be able to pay their fare before boarding, streamlining the travel experience and making it more efficient.

The project was made possible through a $100 million investment from partner agencies: Miami-Dade County through the half-penny transportation surtax, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) through its capital grant program.

“Metro Express will transform the way South Dade moves by connecting residents with an easier, greener and smarter service to key destinations including job centers, schools, parks, shopping areas and other transit services,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Levine Cava added: “I am proud to welcome a new era of public transportation, where sustainability meets efficiency and technology powers every ride. The South Dade TransitWay brings smarter infrastructure to make the daily commute more convenient, meeting today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth.”

To mark the occasion, Levine Cava, DTPW executives, county commissioners, state and federal officials, and community organizations will celebrate the opening with a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at one of the 14 BRT stations.

“The Metro Express BRT service was designed for safety and efficiency at every touchpoint.” said DTPW Director and CEO Stacy L. Miller. “Level boarding, clear wayfinding, well-lit platforms, and traffic signal priority make trips safer and simpler. This is a modern transit experience built to transform the way we move.”

