NJ Transit launches pilot shuttle service between Vineland and Atlantic City

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has launched a pilot express shuttle bus service program between Vineland, N.J., and Atlantic City. The service, operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) with NJ Transit’s support, connects casino workers and other commuters from Cumberland County to Atlantic City.

“Today marks an important step forward as we launch this new shuttle service between Vineland and Atlantic City,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Fran O’Connor. “This route will directly connect prospective workers to the many employment opportunities available in Atlantic City while also filling a critical transportation need for South Jersey residents. This initiative fully supports our mission of delivering reliable transportation options for all New Jerseyans.”

The pilot will host two express roundtrips on weekdays between the Vineland Transportation Center and the Atlantic City Bus Terminal. The project comes as the first of three to improve transit options in South Jersey, a set of initiatives laid out by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“This express shuttle helps remove a key barrier for residents seeking employment in Atlantic City by making their commute more direct and efficient,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “It's one important initiative NJ Transit has committed to in support of Gov. Murphy’s broader plan to deliver more responsive transit service throughout South Jersey.”

The new service is designed to run on a spit-shift schedule that’s intended to align with shift times of local employers and to only have to engage one bus for the route. Departures from the Vineland Transportation Center will be at 5:35 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., bound for the Atlantic City Bus Terminal. To account for shift changes, the service will host a 45-minute layover before departing back toward Vineland. Return trips are scheduled to leave the Atlantic City Bus Terminal at 7:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., due back at Vineland Transportation Center at 8:50 a.m. and 4:50 p.m., respectively.

Express bus service fares will follow existing NJ Transit bus routes, with a proposed one-way fare of $6. The agency notes that NJ Transit monthly 8 zone bus passes will be honored by the SJTA for travel on the pilot service. Funding for the pilot will be sourced from NJ Transit Community Mobility programs, the New Jersey Job Access and Reverse Commute initiative and other grants.

“The South Jersey Transportation Authority is proud to partner with NJ Transit to launch this important shuttle service connecting Vineland and Atlantic City,” said SJTA Executive Director Stephen Dougherty. “Reliable and affordable transit is more than just a convenience, it’s a lifeline for residents who depend on it to get to work, care for their families and build better futures. We believe this route will not only support our local workforce, but also strengthen the economic vitality of South Jersey and its communities.”