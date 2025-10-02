Metro Transit introduces Metro micro on-demand bus service in city of Coon Rapids

The city of Coon Rapids, Minn.,’s Metro Transit has introduced the Metro micro on-demand bus service. With the new shared ride service, riders use their phone to order a ride for pick up and drop off from anywhere within a designated service area.

According to the city, the service area includes parts of Coon Rapids, Blaine and Spring Lake Park. The service uses ADA-accessible minibuses. Transfers between Metro micro, local bus, and Metro lines are free and are valid for 2.5 hours.

Riders can pay with cash, a go-to card (including TAP card, Metropass, College Pass, Universal Pass, Residential Pass or Student Pass) or with the Metro Transit app. Rides are available seven days a week.