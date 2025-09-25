SMRT launches Route 210 express bus service

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) launched Route 210, a new express commuter bus route that connects the Downtown SLO Transit Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., directly to the Crossroads Shopping Center in Santa Maria.

Offering eight trips during weekday morning and afternoons, the agency says the new Route 210 seeks to make commuting more convenient, reduce parking struggles and provide affordable alternatives for commuters getting to work, school or other appointments in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Route 210 was developed in collaboration with the city of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments.

"The collaboration with our partners has been instrumental in making this supplemental service a reality,” said Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano. “We believe this new route will be a valuable addition of available transportation options for people who live in Santa Maria and commute to SLO on a daily basis to save on cost and make other use their commute time."

SMRT is offering a free ride trial period for Route 210 through Sept. 26. At the end of the free ride promotion, cash fares are $2 each way, $3 for an unlimited day pass or $31 for a 31-day unlimited monthly pass. The new route will also accept SLO RTA Regional passes. Additional details about the route, including the full schedule and specific stop locations, can be found on SMRT’s website.