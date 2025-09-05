Norwalk Transit District redesigns bus network

On Aug. 11, the Norwalk Transit District (NTD) began services on its redesigned bus network. The new bus network was designed to simplify all WHEELS and shuttle routes into one network.
With the redesigned network, instead of a NTD route changing based on the time of day or day of the week, Route 1, Route 2 and Route 3 now run seven days a week and until 11:00 p.m. on weekdays.
The table below shows the new names of the bus routes for all of the WHEEL services:
The table below shows the new names of the bus routes for the shuttle services:
According to NTD, the new network is centered on three hubs, where riders can make transfers between bus routes and to other services. Those three hubs are:
- South Norwalk Station: Routes 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 and Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven Line
- Burnell Boulevard WHEELS Hub: Routes 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7 and the Coastal Link
- East Norwalk Station: Routes 1, 4 and 5 and Metro-North's New Haven Line
NTD says there are no changes to the app-based Wheels 2U ridesharing service that takes riders curb-to-curb within city limits. According to the agency, existing paratransit customers are continuing to schedule new trips, even if they live in an area no longer served by WHEELS service.
The agency adds that due to limited resources, during the redesign phase, as part of the NTD Ahead process, the project team evaluated how effectively the agency provided service across the community. Some routes were discontinued due to a limited number of riders, but those areas continue to be served by Wheels2U.