Norwalk Transit District redesigns bus network

On Aug. 11, the Norwalk Transit District (NTD) began services on its redesigned bus network. The new bus network was designed to simplify all WHEELS and shuttle routes into one network.

With the redesigned network, instead of a NTD route changing based on the time of day or day of the week, Route 1, Route 2 and Route 3 now run seven days a week and until 11:00 p.m. on weekdays.

The table below shows the new names of the bus routes for all of the WHEEL services: