LTD, city of Eugine introduce expanded downtown service pilot program

Lane Transit District (LTD) and the city of Eugine, Ore., have partnered to create the Downtown Loop, a service change that modifies the existing Route 1 service to accommodate a larger geographical area that will increase access to the riverfront and Midtown Eugine.

LTD says it identified the need for service and frequency expansion through an engagement process conducted in collaboration with the city in 2024. The resulting Downtown Loop pilot service, funded via statewide transportation improvement funds, will last through the summer of 2027 and begins on Sept. 7.

"The Downtown Loop is a bridge to what's possible. We’re laying the groundwork for a vibrant future in Eugene,” said LTD CEO Jameson Auten. “From connecting to education to supporting local businesses, this new service will play a vital role in shaping a more accessible downtown. This isn’t just about safely getting from point A to B—it’s about building a city where everyone can thrive.”

Community surveys will be conducted through the pilot to gather feedback from riders. The Downtown Loop could become a permanent service change should the pilot program perform well and if funding is available.