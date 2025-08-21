NJ: This part of N.J. doesn’t have enough buses. How 3 programs will change that.

Several new bus service options will soon be coming to South Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey, the governor announced the expansion of Camden’s electric bus fleet, an Atlantic City shuttle pilot program and $5 million in federal funding for the expansion of microtransit systems in rural areas.

“Our administration is committed to strengthening public transportation in all corners of our state,” Murphy said. “These new transportation options in South Jersey will not only better connect residents to jobs, schools, and healthcare, but also lay the foundation for a stronger and more interconnected regional economy.”

A fleet of eight new electric buses will be added to the Camden line. The governor’s office said the buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and provide NJ Transit customers with more reliable transportation in one of South Jersey’s largest cities.

The Atlantic City shuttle pilot program will launch this fall, with two round trips a day between Vineland and Atlantic City, according to the governor’s office. The one-year program — run by the South Jersey Transportation Authority — will aim to connect Cumberland County residents with casino jobs and other employment opportunities, while also reducing traffic in the area.

“I am happy to support the governor’s pilot initiative to provide twice daily express bus service between Vineland and Atlantic City,” Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said. “This long overdue program can be a positive step forward in connecting our residents to job opportunities in the gaming industry while also strengthening our regional economy.

“Reliable public transportation is key to empowering our workforce and ensuring that Vineland continues to thrive.”

The one-time $5 million federal investment will go towards expanding South Jersey’s microtransit system in the underserved rural parts of the region. The goal of the program is to connect New Jersey residents in those areas to jobs, schools and healthcare facilities.

On Wednesday, NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri commended the governor for helping modernize the state’s public transit system during his two terms.

“With Governor Murphy’s support, NJ Transit is committed to fully modernizing its fleet of rail cars and buses by the year 2031 and that includes the continued expansion of the electric bus program,” Kolluri said. “Having sustainable transportation options in the most densely populated state is not just a wish-list item — it is critical to the environmental future of New Jersey and essential for powering our economy for generations to come.”

