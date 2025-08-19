NY: Push by Ulster County Area Transit to attract bus drivers pays off

A push by Ulster County Area Transit to hire bus drivers to fill positions long vacant is apparently paying off, according to Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger’s office.

Deputy County Executive Amberly Jane Campbell said this week that all but one full-time bus position has been filled at a time when ridership numbers are soaring. All but one of the 34 positions allotted for bus drivers have been filled at Ulster County Area Transit, commonly known as UCAT, according to Campbell.

There are also UCAT dispatchers whose primary duty is dispatching, but who can also serve as bus drivers.

In the 2025 budget, there is funding for up to 16 total part-time driver positions. One of those is currently filled, Campbell said.

In February, the hiring of full-time UCAT drivers picked up steam after the Ulster County Legislature agreed last December to increase salaries for the positions.

“Since the county increased the salary of all UCAT drivers to a more competitive level, the Department has seen a significant increase in applications,” the county executive’s office said in an email. “This has led to the hiring of four new full-time drivers and one driver trainee.”

UCAT had partnered with the Office of Employment Training to offer anyone with a valid driver’s license and a desire to work for UCAT the opportunity to attend a six-week course at the Commercial Driving School to obtain their commercial driver license, the office had said.

At the time, Metzger said she was committed to expanding the bus service, which is free for riders.

“I am committed to expanding this important county service, which opens up educational and job opportunities for residents who do not own a car and affords greater independence for our seniors who no longer drive,” she said. “Plus, public transit is great for the environment and public safety, reducing the number of cars on the road.”

The measure to increase bus drivers’ pay was approved by the legislature in a 20-2 vote. Essentially, the budget amendment called for the lowest-paid driver to receive $48,131 a year, an increase of $4,160 from the previous $43,971.

The funding is included in the 2025 budget.

Officials recently announced that UCAT had changed some of its routes at a time when it has an almost full contingent of full-time drivers, a plan to make part-time drivers full time, and the recent hiring of bus stewards to curb unruly behavior.

The changes come as ridership has been rising following the implementation of free countywide bus service in October 2022.

In a news release issued Monday, Aug. 11, Metztger said, among other things, that service changes will be made on several routes that will take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 5 a.m. According to the county, the changes are for service in Kingston, New Paltz, and Newburgh; shortened times for trips between Ellenville and Kingston; a service merger in the city of Kingston; a fixed route for New Paltz; and the expansion of paratransit vehicles.

For the service in Kingston, New Paltz and Newburgh, there will be changes to the X Route and the CL ( College Loop, connecting SUNY Ulster and SUNY New Paltz via Kingston). The service will now provide an additional five trips per day to Newburgh and an additional 6.5 trips per day between New Paltz and Kingston.

For shortened trip times between Ellenville and Kingston, the existing EU Route will be reconfigured and renamed as the E Route with two eight-hour shifts (E AM and E PM), eliminating the 10-hour U shift. College Loop will connect with the E Route, shortening trip times to Ellenville and improving access for rural riders, the county said.

The Yellow Route for the City of Kingston and the T Route will merge. Those routes will combine to serve the Kingston Inn and the city of Kingston. Service to Port Ewen will shift to the KPL Route, with transfers available at Garraghan Drive and Development Court, the county said.

Service in the New Paltz area will be provided by fixed service routes, specifically the KPL, UPL, and CL routes, the county said. “This will result in more accurate arrival and departure times while maintaining existing coverage,” the county said, adding that the NPL Route will be discontinued.

Additionally, UCAT will operate up to five paratransit vehicles daily (up from three), “improving access and the ability to meet ride requests for riders with disabilities,” the county said.

“These adjustments are designed to improve our public transportation system, helping riders reach their destinations faster and with fewer delays, and are aligned with the ongoing Route Optimization Plan,” the news release said.

UCAT has, like many transit systems, experienced persistent staffing shortages. Metzger’s office said that is changing.

“These upcoming service changes are not only designed to improve efficiency and rider experience — they also provide critical support to UCAT’s workforce by aligning routes with standard 8-hour shifts, helping to reduce driver fatigue and enhance coverage,” the office said. “Thanks to recent hiring efforts, all but one full-time driver position is now filled.”

Additionally, Metzger’s office said that she plans to propose converting part-time driver positions to full-time in the course of compiling next year’s budget.

The Route Optimization Plan is ongoing and is being conducted in partnership with the Ulster County Transportation Council, with public input shaping how transit service could evolve.

