NY: Ulster changes some bus routes amid ridership surge, steward implementation

The Ulster County Area Transit bus service has changed some of its routes at a time when it has an almost full contingent of full-time drivers, a plan to make part-time drivers full-time, and the recent hiring of bus stewards to curb unruly behavior, according to Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger.

“We’ve listened closely to riders, operators, and community partners, and these changes reflect their priorities — making transit more reliable, efficient, and responsive to community needs,” Metzger said in a statement. “We understand that any change to transit service can feel disruptive, and we appreciate our riders’ flexibility and patience during this transitional time.”

The changes come as ridership has been rising following the implementation of free countywide bus service in October 2022.

In a news release issued Monday, Metztger said, among other things, that service changes will be made on several routes that will take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 5 a.m.

According to the county, these changes are for service in Kingston, New Paltz and Newburgh; shortened time for trips between Ellenville and Kingston; a service merger in the city of Kingston; a fixed route for New Paltz; and the expansion of paratransit vehicles.

For the service in Kingston, New Paltz and Newburgh, there will be changes to the X Route and the CL ( College Loop, connecting SUNY Ulster and SUNY New Paltz via Kingston). The service will now provide an additional five trips per day to Newburgh and an additional 6.5 trips per day between New Paltz and Kingston.

For shortened trip times between Ellenville and Kingston, the existing EU Route will be reconfigured and renamed as the E Route with two eight-hour shifts (E AM and E PM), eliminating the 10-hour U shift. College Loop will connect with the E Route, shortening trip times to Ellenville and improving access for rural riders, the county said.

The Yellow Route for the City of Kingston and the T Route will merge. These routes will combine to serve the Kingston Inn and the city of Kingston. Service to Port Ewen will shift to the KPL Route, with transfers available at Garraghan Drive and Development Court, the county said.

Service in the New Paltz area will be provided by fixed service routes, specifically the KPL, UPL, and CL routes, the county said. “This will result in more accurate arrival and departure times while maintaining existing coverage,” the county said, adding that the NPL Route will be discontinued.

Additionally, UCAT will operate up to five paratransit vehicles daily (up from three), “improving access and the ability to meet ride requests for riders with disabilities,” the county said.

“These adjustments are designed to improve our public transportation system, helping riders reach their destinations faster and with fewer delays, and are aligned with the ongoing Route Optimization Plan,” the new release said.

UCAT, as the bus service is commonly known, has like many transit systems has experienced persistent staffing shortages. Metzger’s office said that is changing.

“These upcoming service changes are not only designed to improve efficiency and rider experience — they also provide critical support to UCAT’s workforce by aligning routes with standard 8-hour shifts, helping to reduce driver fatigue and enhance coverage,” the office said. “Thanks to recent hiring efforts, all but one full-time driver position is now filled.”

Additionally, Metzger’s office said that she plans to propose converting part-time driver positions to full-time in the course of compiling next year’s budget.

“Once these staffing changes are in place, all weekday routes will be staffed by full-time drivers, with three additional floaters available to cover call-outs or leaves, ensuring more consistent and reliable service for riders,” the news release said.

On Monday, two bus stewards begin riding buses on key routes “to assist passengers, provide resources and information, prevent/de-escalate any conflicts, and support drivers and a safe and enjoyable transit experience for all.” Metzger’s office said.

“These strategic adjustments are about strengthening system reliability, supporting our drivers, and improving the experience for our riders,” said UCAT Director Toni Roser. “We’re committed to making public transit work better for Ulster County.”

The service changes are the only ones that will take place on Sept. 10, the release said.

For now, no other routes or schedules will be impacted.

“Riders can expect their usual service outside of these updates, and UCAT will continue to provide clear communication as future phases of the Route Optimization Plan are considered,” the release said.

The Route Optimization Plan is ongoing, and is being conducted in partnership with the Ulster County Transportation Council, with public input shaping how transit service could evolve.

For more information on the Route Optimization Plan, visit https://participate.ulstercountyny.gov/ucat-route-plan.

Editor’s note: This story was amended Aug. 12, 2025, to correct the headline.

© 2025 Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y.

Visit www.dailyfreeman.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.