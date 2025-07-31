OH: New Laketran route connects Lake County to University Circle; free rides offered

Laketran is expanding its Park-n-Ride commuter service to include University Circle, one of Northeast Ohio’s fastest-growing employment and cultural centers.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 4, the new Route 13 will offer weekday service with four daily departures from Park-n-Ride lots in Painesville Township, Mentor and Wickliffe. The route will provide Lake County residents with easier access to jobs, education, healthcare and cultural destinations in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.

“The job growth and staggering employment density of the University Circle area make it a great destination for commuter service,” Laketran CEO Ben Capelle said in a press release. “With most of its workforce in healthcare and unable to work remotely, reliable public transit options are essential to support its continued growth.”

Capelle said the new route supports the agency’s long-term goal of diversifying destinations and increasing ridership across the system. Rather than add new expenses, Laketran is reallocating service from underutilized downtown Cleveland routes, making the expansion cost-neutral.

“Especially since COVID, we’ve seen a decline in traditional office commutes, while healthcare workers continue to travel every day. We’re shifting resources to better serve those essential employees.” Capelle said.

Laketran consolidated a few runs from Park-n-Ride Routes 10 and 12 to downtown Cleveland, and shifted those trips to University Circle as the new Route 13, Laketran Director of Communications Julia Schick said.

She said the agency made this decision based on surveys sent to riders and feedback received at public meetings.

Downtown Cleveland will continued to be served by Park-n-Ride Routes 10, 11 and 12.

A study by the International Downtown Association found that healthcare jobs have been the primary driver of employment growth in University Circle, increasing by 37% since 2012. The district now accounts for 21% of Cleveland’s total healthcare employment.

Laketran will offer free fares on all Park-n-Ride routes throughout August, including the new Route 13 and existing Routes 10–12. Standard fares resume in September at $3.75 each way, with reduced rates of $1.50 for seniors, people with disabilities, students and veterans.

University Circle Inc. President Kate Borders said she was thrilled to partner with Laketran to bring more transportation options to University Circle.

“Enhancing accessibility not only helps attract and retain employees, but also makes it easier for visitors to enjoy everything University Circle has to offer,” she said.

For more information about Route 13 and Park-n-Ride schedules, visit www.laketran.com.

