VA: Grant award allows Bedford Otter Bus service to continue another year

The fourth phase of a grant for the Bedford Otter Bus, a public transit service in the town of Bedford that launched in September 2021, received town officials’ approval this week.

Bedford Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) grant for another year. The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded the grant of roughly $155,200 to the town on June 24, according to Town Manager Bart Warner.

The grant amount is 80% of the full project cost of another year of operation, Warner said.

The transit system had 5,560 stops in 2023, the second full year of operation, and in 2022 recorded 3,234 stops at 17 locations, according to the town. Last year, it had 6,673 stops at the same number of locations at no cost for riders, town officials have said.

The system is an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides rides in a loop with more than a dozen stops through the town.

The full cost of the project is close to $194,000 and the Bedford Community Health Foundation is picking up the 20% grant match in the amount of $38,792 through a contract procured by the town with Ride Source, a Vinton-based transportation company that operates the bus, Warner said.

Councilor Stacey Hailey complimented the transit service.

“The bus has been doing great,” Hailey said. “It’s really inspired people to ride around town, get people from point A to point B — I think it does great.”

Councilor David Foster thanked the town staff and its partnering nonprofit for securing a grant that town taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill for.

Mayor C.G. Stanley said he sees people riding the bus every day when he makes his way through town.

“This is something that has been a great thing,” Stanley said. “People are taking advantage of this and it’s a great thing. We’ll see what next year brings and go from there.”

