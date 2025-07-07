WA: Seattle waterfront: Tips on buses, parking and moving around

Seattle's downtown shoreline entices more people than ever, some 7.5 million visits last year and likely to increase, now that backhoes and chain-link fences are replaced by a grand staircase and tropical aquarium pavilion.

Before joining the multitudes, take a moment to strategize how best to reach and move around new Waterfront Park.

Buses

Public transit buses make four waterfront stops along Alaskan Way, between the stadiums and ferry terminal. Red-and-gray shelters mark the C Line from West Seattle, the H Line from Delridge, White Center and Burien, and the 125 coming from South Seattle Collegeand West Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. The G Line goes frequently from First Hill via Madison Street all the way down to First Avenue, two blocks from shore. Many North Seattle lines, as well as Sound Transit Route 554 from Issaquah, 550 from Bellevue and 545 from Redmond, stop a few blocks uphill.

Light rail

Sound Transit offers four light rail stops within about a half-mile of the waterfront, at Westlake, Symphony, Pioneer Square and International District/ Chinatown stations. Westlake is closest to Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk, which provides an elevator, ramps and stairs down to sea level.

Shuttle buses

Blue-and-orange free shuttle buses circulate seven days a week in summer between the Space Needle, four waterfront stops and King Street Station, plus an early-evening loop to five downtown hotels. They arrive roughly 15 minutes apart. Details at st.news/waterfrontshuttle.

Ferries

Washington State Ferries carries 2.5 million passengers a year on foot from the Bremerton and Bainbridge Island docks across Puget Sound, to a spare but elegant new Pier 52 terminal overlooking the Seattle waterfront promenade. Kitsap Transit's vast web of buses to the Bainbridge and Bremerton ferry terminals can help visitors skip traffic jams and long car-loading delays.

Water taxis

King County water taxis arrive at Pier 50 from West Seattle every day of the week, and from Vashon Island on weekdays, docking alongside new Habitat Beach and the rebuilt 105-year-old Washington Street pergola, at the Waterfront Park south end. Evening trips to West Seattle extend to 9:30 p.m. on Mariners baseball weeknights through August, or 10:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Kitsap Transitpassenger boats from Bremerton, Kingston and Southworth go to Pier 50 Monday through Saturday, including nights, through Sept. 27.

Parking

If you drive, be prepared for congestion and a hunt for parking space, especially during sports events. Easy curbside parking on Alaskan Way has dwindled from 1,188 spaces a decade ago to 48 since redevelopment. Pike Place Market garage contains three entrances and 800 stalls, while the Downtown Seattle Association lists approximately 20 more garages west of Second Avenue. Prepare to pay $25 or more for a half-day; some customer discounts are posted by the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association.

Walking

Overlook Walk, from Pike Place Market down to Seattle Aquarium and Pier 62/63, celebrates Seattle's historical reputation as Too High and Too Steep. The 100-foot elevation gain back to the Market will trigger a sweat or heavy breathing, but perhaps you'll take your time.

The milelong waterfront promenade, mostly 12 to 25 feet wide, provides resting space at public swings and 80 timber benches of reclaimed western red cedar, a leisurely boardwalk through plantings near Pier 57, and attended restrooms near the Great Wheel.

Alaskan Way is eight lanes wide next to the ferry terminals, so slow walkers may need to pause in the median while crossing over from Pioneer Square, and take two green-light cycles to reach the shoreline. Beware of left- and right-turning cars.

An underrated Seattle pleasure is diagonal Railroad Way, a converted highway spur where sports fans nowadays walk the brick plaza between ferries and the stadiums. Only a few cars roll by, entering a parking garage.

Bicycling

The new Waterfront Park includes a narrow 1.2-mile asphalt bike trail. Cruise at an easy 10 mph, allowing time to brake for pedestrians, and to avoid sideswiping the steel landscaping fences on either side of the trail.

Crews are completing another separated bike lane between the aquarium and Olympic Sculpture Park. A big Myrtle Edwards/Centennial park renovation to the north, to include walk-bike improvements, will cause detours for months.

On the south end, a roomy new trail is taking shape from the West Seattle Bridge corridor to downtown, bordering the East Marginal Way South truck street. Once complete, it will be possible to pedal the whole 11-mile Elliott Bay crescent, from Alki Beach to Smith Cove, on dedicated bikeways.

Elevators

The most centrally located elevator is a new one, from the Seattle Aquarium to a view deck within Overlook Park, about 69 feet up. Another option is the Pike Place Market garage elevator, which is on the inland side of Alaskan Way near the aquarium, and connects to the Market.

There's a short elevator a few blocks south at Union Street, next to a new stairway between park level and First Avenue. From Marion Street downtown, a level walkway and bridge lead from First Avenue into the ferry terminal, where people can take an elevator down to Waterfront Park.

To the north, a small elevator off Lenora Street, reachable from Alaskan Way at the Marriott, goes up to Belltown.

Restrooms

An attended public restroom building, with six all-gender lockable stalls, opened in March at Waterfront Park next to the Great Wheel. The ferry terminal also provides public restrooms.



