CA: Yolobus offers different express routes for state workers

As some state employees plan for the Return-to-Office mandate to begin on July 1, public transit can support the transition with simple and quick travel options. Yolobus offers Express Routes that transport Yolo County residents to downtown Sacramento quickly, reducing traffic, gas costs, parking congestion, and vehicle emissions.

Each of these Express Routes offers 3 morning and 3 evening trips:

Route 43 Central Davis / Sacramento

Route 230 West Davis / Sacramento

Route 44 South Davis / Sacramento

The Route 45 Woodland / Sacramento Express Route offers one morning and one evening trip.

Additionally, the popular Intercity Route 42A travels from Woodland to downtown Sacramento, running every 30 minutes during the morning commute period and stopping at the Sacramento International Airport on the way. Woodland residents can take the 42B back to Woodland after work; this route runs every 30 minutes during the evening commute. Both the 42A and 42B run from 5 a.m. until midnight, offering a convenient transit option for those with non-traditional schedules.

Yolo Transportation District Executive Director Autumn Bernstein hopes to spread the word amongst Yolo County residents. She shared,

“Yolobus Express Routes go a long way to reduce the stress of RTO,” Bernstein said. “By hopping onboard and relaxing during the commute rather than dealing with the hassles of traffic, parking, and high gas prices, state employees can hop onboard and relax during the commute. Plus, with fewer single-passenger commutes happening, our local air quality improves. It’s a win-win.”

For UC Davis employees who commute from Sacramento, Express Route 43R operates between downtown Sacramento and the university campus, with one morning and one evening trip.

Yolobus passengers can purchase single-ride fares, monthly passes, and passes that work for both Yolobus and SacRT.

