VA: Bus service coming through Danville sets record for ridership

A bus service that connects Southern Virginia with Washington, D.C., as one of its four options, set a record earlier this year.

The Virginia Breeze, operated by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, had an all-time high record for monthly ridership in March, the agency reported.

The record was for the overall service, which provides four routes across for Virginia.

There was a 25% increase in ridership in March this year compared to 2024 with a total of 8,049 passengers, a news release reported.

“This record-breaking ridership is a testament to the growing demand for safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options across Virginia,” Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation Director Tiffany Robinson said. “Virginians are choosing the Virginia Breeze because it is a service they can count on, operating 365 days a year.

Locally, the daily route — known as the Piedmont Express — starts in Martinsville at 6:45 a.m. and arrives in Danville at 7:30 a.m. After three other stops, Washington, D.C., is the destination at 1 p.m. Coming back, it departs at 1:05 p.m. to get back to Danville at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets are about $42 per person.

“We are proud to connect rural communities with major cities, job centers, and educational institutions, providing greater access to opportunity and mobility,” Robinson said. “DRPT remains committed to enhancing the passenger experience as we continue building a more connected commonwealth.”

The Valley Flyer route, which goes from Blacksburg to Washington, D.C., also reported it’s highest ridership ever in March with 4,385 passengers.

It’s funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Intercity Bus Program to be an intercity bus service.

As the demand rises, capacity has expanded for some routes, according to the state group. For example, the Piedmont Express added three more buses to the schedule compared to this time last year.

The Valley Flyer service has 21 additional buses in service now and the Highlands Rhythm route — going from Bristol to Washington, D.C. — grew by six buses.

